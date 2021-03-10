Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GYS. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,518 ($19.83).

Shares of LON GYS opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63. Gamesys Group has a 12-month low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,462 ($19.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,347.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.66.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

