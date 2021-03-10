GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.