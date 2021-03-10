General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. General Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.25 EPS.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.