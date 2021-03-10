General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26.

GE stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.