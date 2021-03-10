General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

