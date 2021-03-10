Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.45 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00008627 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $755,296.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00728576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038776 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

