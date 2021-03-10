Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $390.53

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.53 and traded as low as $314.08. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $319.92, with a volume of 160 shares.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.25.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

