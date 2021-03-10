Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 56,753 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $913,723.30.

Shares of KLR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

