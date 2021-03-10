Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $50,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

