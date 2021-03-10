Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GSL opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

