Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 11th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Shares of ALTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 15,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.63.

