GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $407,106.46 and $294.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00054864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00768658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003773 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

