GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Given New $17.25 Price Target at B. Riley

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

GPX opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

