Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Graco worth $34,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

