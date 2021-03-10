Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Shares Down 0.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

GRNNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

About Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

