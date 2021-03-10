Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

AJX stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $275.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Great Ajax by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

