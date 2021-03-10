GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. GreenSky updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 1,698,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 133.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.