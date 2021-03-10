GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 6.7% Higher

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.66. 1,699,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,450,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.