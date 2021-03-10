Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAC. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

PAC opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $210,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

