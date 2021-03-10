Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading 8.9% Higher

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $55.82. 926,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 809,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

