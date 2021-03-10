HAPI (HAPI) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.28 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $86.86 or 0.00153132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.11 or 0.00502634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00067821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00054085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00534143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00075275 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

HAPI Coin Trading

