HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

