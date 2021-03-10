Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001704 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $174.25 million and $4.02 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.66 or 0.00510499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00055314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00527239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00076426 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

