Head to Head Comparison: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) vs. Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -1,899.35% -83.45% -52.66% Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Epizyme and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 0 4 2 0 2.33 Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Epizyme presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 96.95%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.91%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Epizyme.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Epizyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epizyme and Verona Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $23.80 million 38.36 -$170.29 million ($1.93) -4.65 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.84

Verona Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Epizyme beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors and blood cancers; and PRMT1 inhibitor for solid tumors and DLBCL. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

