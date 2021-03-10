Head to Head Review: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) & DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hays and DS Smith’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $7.48 billion 0.41 $59.89 million $0.66 27.91 DS Smith $7.65 billion 0.78 $667.50 million $0.42 13.21

DS Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. DS Smith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Smith has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DS Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and DS Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A DS Smith N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hays and DS Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 1 1 2 0 2.25 DS Smith 0 4 2 0 2.33

Summary

DS Smith beats Hays on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, plastics recycling, and zero waste solutions, as well as equipment for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers, as well as related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It provides its packaging solutions for the food and drink, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce and e-retail, and converter industries. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

