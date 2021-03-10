Head to Head Survey: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.27 $5.41 million $0.22 18.82

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk and Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.54%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 5.96% 6.06% 0.36%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

