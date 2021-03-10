Head-To-Head Survey: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Santander-Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $52.99 million 2.32 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 3.30 $866.73 million $1.57 15.56

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile 17.13% 12.77% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and Banco Santander-Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.82%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Private Bancorp of America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company operates offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Redlands, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 377 branches, which include 251 under the Santander brand name, 36 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,088 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.