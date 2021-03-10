Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.27 ($107.37).

FRA HEN3 opened at €87.38 ($102.80) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.49.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

