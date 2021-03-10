Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,848. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

