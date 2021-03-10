Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

