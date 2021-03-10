Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.65. 955,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 466,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.