Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz Sells 1,953 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HES stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

