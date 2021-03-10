HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

