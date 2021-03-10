HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,692 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $133.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

