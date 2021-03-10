HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 985 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 8,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $218.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

