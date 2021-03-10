HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $257,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

