HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 16,833 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 285.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

AFG stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.