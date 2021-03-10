HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

