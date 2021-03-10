Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 183,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 221,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

