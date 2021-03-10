Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Dennis Kuhn Sells 10,261 Shares

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Dennis Kuhn sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $199,371.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,504.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

