Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

