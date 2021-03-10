Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott Sells 11,375 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88.

HMHC stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

