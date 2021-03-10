H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

