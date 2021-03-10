Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,461,000 after buying an additional 1,606,176 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,874,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

