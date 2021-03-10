HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Paul Rogan Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) insider Paul Rogan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$19.35 ($13.82), for a total value of A$19,350.00 ($13,821.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. HUB24’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

