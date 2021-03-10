HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Up 6.7%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $455.01 and last traded at $450.00. Approximately 813,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 538,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $32,743,389. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.