Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

