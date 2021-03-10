Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

