Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ITEPF opened at $2.07 on Friday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

