I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.